SIGNS: Officer Involved In Tyreek Hill Arrest Previously Suspended Multiple Times

Tyreek Hill’s traffic stop controversy took a new turn after it was revealed that the Miami-Dade police officer involved, Danny Torres, has a history of misconduct.

According to a report from The New York Post, Torres, who detained the Miami Dolphins wide receiver in an alleged excessive force incident, has been suspended six times throughout his career. Hill, who was pulled over for allegedly speeding prior to the Dolphins’ season opener, claims that Torres used unnecessary force during the stop.

The officer reportedly placed his hands around Hill’s neck, pulled him out of the vehicle, and forced him face-down on the pavement. Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, has since called for Torres’ immediate termination.

“After a careful and thorough review of the multiple body cameras and concerned citizens’ videos that captured the unfortunate events that transpired on Sunday, September 8, 2024… we are demanding for the immediate termination of the officer,” Hill’s attorney stated.

While Hill admitted that he “could have been better” during the encounter, the NFL star maintains that Torres escalated the situation without cause. Hill claims the officer ignored his repeated statements that he had a medical procedure on his knee and continued to apply pressure. The Dolphins’ receiver was cited for driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Further digging into Torres’ record shows a checkered past. Since joining the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1996, Torres has been investigated for force violations 13 times, according to TMZ. His suspensions ranged from five to 20 days, involving various accusations of misconduct and improper procedures. Despite these issues, Torres has also been commended for his work, receiving an award for professionalism in 2023.

In response to the controversy, Torres’ brother, David, defended him, telling The Daily Mail, “He’s just a straightforward, black-and-white kind of person… I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be reinstated.”

Several high-profile figures, including rappers Young Thug, Rick Ross and Meek Mill, and athletes like LeBron James, have spoken out in support of Tyreek Hill since the incident, demanding accountability and denouncing police brutality.