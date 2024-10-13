SIGNS: OnlyFans Has Paid Out Billions To Creators Since Its 2016 Inception

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

OnlyFans, the UK-based video streaming platform notorious for its adult content, has been pouring billions into the pockets of its creators.

Since its launch in 2016, the app has paid out a jaw-dropping $20 billion to over 4 million content creators, according to Chief Executive Officer Keily Blair, who spoke at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference in Los Angeles. The cash flow isn’t coming from advertisers—OnlyFans doesn’t accept advertising or track its customers—but from subscriptions, pay-per-view events, and tips. The platform’s 400 million users are free to spend big on their favorite creators, fueling a goldmine of personalized content.

Blair explained that over half of the company’s revenue comes from micro-transactions, a strategy that’s working wonders for the app. “P### is free on the internet,” Blair said. “I think the reason why people pay for OnlyFans is because they want to engage with those particular creators. It’s because of the ability to customize as well as to ask for specific content.” This level of interaction and customization has set OnlyFans apart from other social media platforms, which have struggled to make subscription models work.

In an attempt to broaden its appeal beyond adult content, OnlyFans has even started offering grants to musicians and other entertainers. The company promoted Blair to CEO in 2023 to further push its move into mainstream entertainment.

The platform’s lucrative model has made millionaires out of some of its top creators. High earners include viral star Daniel “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli and rapper Iggy Azalea, both of whom have capitalized on their massive followings. According to a recent report from TMZ, Bhad Bhabie has disclosed her staggering earnings from OnlyFans, surpassing an impressive $57 million since 2021. Sources confirm the authenticity of these earnings, with receipts backing up the claims.