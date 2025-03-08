SIGNS: Rep. Al Green To File Trump Impeachment Articles Following Removal From Joint Session

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Congressman Al Green has revealed his plans to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his recent conduct.

During Donald Trump’s joint session speech to Congress on March 4, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was forcibly removed after voicing his opposition to the president’s claims of having a political mandate. Days later on March 7, the Republican-controlled house voted to censure Green over the incident. Now, Green is speaking out about the experience in a new interview with TMZ, during which he has revealed his plans to retaliate politically.

“My intentionality was to walk out,” Green said, providing context for his actions during his tense exchange with Trump. “I gathered my coat, I had my cane, and I was going to make my departure.”

Congressman #AlGreen says he's firing back at #POTUS … announcing plans to file articles of impeachment.



However, as Trump doubled down on his claim of having a mandate, Green said he was “caught up in the moment.” Turning toward the president, he shouted, “You don’t have a mandate to cut Medicaid.”

Green revealed that House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to silence him with repeated admonishments. When he refused to back down, he was ultimately escorted out of the chamber. Despite the removal, Green said, “The people who escorted me out were very kind. I hold no animus toward the speaker. He did what the rules required.”

While Green was forced out, Trump continued his speech, taking jabs at his opponents.

“The president, that evening, called the Democratic members of Congress lunatics on national TV,” Green said. “He did so, and he has not been reprimanded. He won’t be censured. He uses incivility to take advantage of our civility.”

One of the most shocking moments of the night, according to Green, was when Trump insulted a sitting senator by referring to her as “Pocahontas.” Green did not hold back in condemning the remark.

“I know who the senator is,” he said. “I have such great respect for her. This was the president using his incivility against civility. He does this quite often.”

In the wake of his removal, speculation has grown that the Freedom Caucus may seek to strip Green of his committee assignments as retribution. When asked about how the move may affect him, Green responded defiantly.

“I am here to serve the people of the Ninth Congressional District,” he said. “I would hope that they wouldn’t. I would not agree with it.”

Green then made a bombshell announcement—he is preparing to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump. “But if they do, it’ll give me more time to work on my articles of impeachment.”

He doubled down on his determination when pressed about whether or not he was seriously considering the move.

“I am absolutely going to do it,” he said. “This level of incivility emanating from the presidency, much of it in policy, is something we cannot tolerate,” he declared.

He went on to argue that if former President Barack Obama had conducted himself in a similar manner, he would have been impeached without hesitation.

“He is a Goliath, but there are 435 Davids in Congress,” he said. “I’m one of them, and I’m going to bring articles of impeachment.”

While the articles will not be directly based on Trump’s speech, he made it clear that the president’s pattern of behavior has reached a breaking point.

“What he said to the members and to the senator was unacceptable, and that’s incivility,” he said. “We cannot allow him to just continue to step on us like that and not have some reasonable, righteous retort.”