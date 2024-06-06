SIGNS: School Crossing Guard Arrested After Giving Teens Edibles & Vapes

The 26-year-old Penn Wood Middle School employee was apprehended after a series of shocking revelations surfaced, exposing her disgraceful behavior with students.

A school crossing guard named Kiara Lee has been arrested for peddling tobacco and marijuana to minors. The 26-year-old Penn Wood Middle School employee was apprehended after a series of shocking revelations surfaced, exposing her disgraceful behavior with students.

Text messages between Lee and a student unveiled their disturbing conversations about consuming edibles, authorities confirmed. Delaware County District Attorney Stollsteimer didn’t hold back, condemning Lee’s betrayal of public trust. “School crossing guards epitomize the role of public servant. They are entrusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust. For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community,” he declared.

WHAT KIND OF SCHOOL SYSTEM WOULD HIRE THIS DEGENRATE? APPEARANCE IS THE FIRST RED FLAG — Delaware County Police arrested 26 yr old Kiara Lee, a Pennsylvania middle school crossing guard, for giving students drugs, cigarettes, marijuana edibles, and smoking weed with one of them pic.twitter.com/DpAFWj9rgf — Mario Carvajal (@TruePayTreeAt) June 6, 2024

Lee now faces serious charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and corruption of minors. Outraged parents voiced their fury and disbelief. “It’s already bad enough as a parent, keeping them away from influences, but to hear that an employee of the borough would even sell to kids. It’s insane,” exclaimed Maya Bryant. Malekka Dade echoed the sentiment, “It’s a shame to have these people on these corners to do their job, to protect children, and now you’re telling me the kids are receiving drugs from them? It’s utterly disgusting.”

The Borough of Darby expressed their dismay in a statement, placing Lee on administrative suspension and banning her from their facilities pending an internal investigation. “We are grateful for the men and women of the Darby Borough Police Department for their hard work in making sure our community is safe,” the statement read.

The scandal doesn’t end there. Witnesses reported seeing Lee handing out e-cigarettes and weed edibles to middle schoolers, with one student’s guardian alleging that Lee had been supplying their child with vapes and marijuana edibles. Adding to the horror, there are claims that Lee even smoked weed with a student, maintaining contact through text messages where they shared their experiences with the drugs.

Darby Borough Chief Joseph Gabe minced no words, expressing the community’s outrage. “While marijuana might not seem like a big deal to some folks in the community, I think we can all agree that crossing guards should not be providing narcotics — even if it is ‘just’ marijuana — to our kids,” he stated emphatically.

Facing two felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of corruption of a minor and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, Lee was unable to post the $20,000 bail. She now finds herself behind bars in the Delaware County jail scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 14. The community will be watching closely, demanding justice for this gross betrayal of trust.