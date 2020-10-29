Signs: Sisters Attack Security Guard For Telling Them To Wear Mask

(AllHipHop Rumors)
A pair of sisters are now in jail on attempted first-degree murder charges after they allegedly stabbed a security guard 27 times for telling them to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. This all happened in Chicago, Illinois! The two sisters, name Jessica and Jayla Hill, allegedly went into a retail store and got into a verbal altercation with a security guard.
It seems like the altercation was verbal until Jessica, 21, pulled out a knife and began to stab the 32-year-old security guard repeatedly in his back arms, and neck! Then, the sister Jayla, who is 18, held the man down as her sister continue to stab him! Fortunately, the man did not die and is presently in stable condition.
The women were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and subsequently charged with attempted first-degree murder. They are presently being held without bond and will see a court date on November 4! They going to jail…like prison jail!
What is going on in the world!?! I feel like I am really getting old because I do not understand why people are doing such savage and dumb things to each other! We are in the midst of an international pandemic and we are seeing unprecedented attacks on people of color! And they do this? Is it possible that we are seeing that pressurized living is causing people to crack up? I don’t know but this is some of the craziest stuff I have ever seen in my entire life!
Jessica and Jayla Hill! Get it together!
