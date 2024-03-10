SIGNS: Texas Man Who Fatally Shot Wife In The Head On Camera Eligible For Parole In 5 Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This is such an unfortunate case.

A Texas man may be a free man again in a matter of five years, despite being convicted for shooting his wife on camera. The fatal shooting was reportedly sparked by an explosive argument between Carey Birmingham and his wife Patricia in 2021.

Fueled by allegations of Patricia’s infidelity, the argument escalated to a deadly conclusion as Birmingham declared, “You’re going to meet Jesus,” before firing three shots into his wife’s head. The shocking footage reveals the raw emotions leading up to the tragic event.

In the video, Carey can be heard telling Patricia, “I hope it was worth it,” after firing his gun.

Birmingham was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison, but he could be eligible for parole after serving five years of the sentence. According to Birmingham’s lawyer, Anthony Osso, his client pleaded guilty directly to a rare all-women jury.

“We never tried to justify the actions of our client, but the defense wasn’t about justification,” Osso told a local news outlet. “It was about why he did what he did.”

As the dust settles, revelations of emotional and financial abuse emerge, leaving Birmingham’s daughter Olivia, who was at school at the time of the incident, shattered and vowing never to forgive her father for his unforgivable actions.

“I lost both my parents that day,” Olivia said. “My dad died that day, too, because the person who did that to my mom and my father aren’t the same person.”

Watch the video below for more details on the case.