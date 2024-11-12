SIGNS: The Agenda To Keep Depressed People Happy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In case you didn’t know, a lot of people are struggling and feeling down right now. Why? It seems like the future of democracy is in question, and that uncertainty is taking a toll. In response, many TV corporations are stepping in, taking drastic measures to help people cope with this widespread sense of sadness.

Even though it’s not Thanksgiving yet, you may have noticed an influx of Christmas-themed movies. It might seem odd—after all, we’re not even close to Christmas. But these movies seem to provide comfort and joy to many, so they’re being released earlier than usual in hopes of lifting people’s spirits. This is intentional! Tonight, I watched “Elf” and “A Christmas Story” on November 11th! WHAT!?

I hadn’t heard of anything like it until now. But it speaks volumes about the situation we’re in! People are turning to feel-good Hallmark movies just to get by. No judgment here, but it’s a significant statement when such extreme measures are taken to help people feel better. We know there’s a side of profit involved in monetizing people’s sadness. Because one thing’s certain: we don’t see a clear solution on the horizon. Here’s hoping for a breakthrough soon, though I won’t hold my breath!

Here are a couple Christmas lawns for yall!