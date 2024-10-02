SIGNS: TikTok Creator Named Person Of Interest In Homicide Investigation Of Therapist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Discover the case of TikTok star Mr. Prada, who is wanted in connection with a murder investigation. Get all the details here.

TikTok star Mr. Prada is on the run and a wanted person of interest in the murder investigation of a Baton Rouge-based therapist, according to law enforcement.

Mr. Prada, known for his viral comedy skits, is wanted in connection with the brutal murder of 69-year-old Louisiana man Nicholas Abraham. On September 30, local news station CBS-4WWL reported that Abraham’s lifeless body was discovered along Highway 51 in Tangipahoa Parish. The cause of the fatality was blunt force trauma. But this murder mystery has an even darker twist—Abraham’s past. The therapist had previously been arrested in 2015 for the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old patient, though charges were ultimately dropped due to lack of evidence.

The TikTok star was quickly tied to the case after eagle-eyed fans noticed an eerie resemblance between him and a “person of interest” caught on surveillance footage near the crime scene. As internet sleuths dug deeper, rumors began swirling that Mr. Prada could have been one of Abraham’s victims, sparking wild speculation that revenge may have played a role in the murder.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mr. Prada’s recent social media activity has been nothing short of disturbing. In a video posted just days before the murder, the TikToker spoke candidly about his struggles with mental health, appearing distressed and emotionally unstable. And if that wasn’t enough, an old TikTok video of Mr. Prada practicing a “mugshot pose” has resurfaced, sending the internet into a spiral of conspiracy theories.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case, urging anyone with information to come forward. But as the search for Mr. Prada continues, this isn’t the first time a social media star has been linked to criminal activity.