SIGNS: Trump Planning Sweeping Immigration Raids In Chicago

Everything is about to change, people. Word on the street is that Donald Trump is gearing up for an aggressive, sweeping immigration raid in Chicago. Rumors has it the raid will begin the day after his inauguration, Tuesday (January 2021). It will be one of the most significant domestic immigration enforcement actions we’ve seen in years—if it happens.

The operation reportedly involves between 100 and 200 ICE officers and will span an entire week. They consider Chi-Town a sanctuary city like other places. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said “[We are] going to start right here in Chicago.” They threatened the mayor with prosecution if there’s any interference.

This isn’t just about Chicago. Sources allege they will launch in other major cities like New York and Miami. Trump maintained a hard stance on immigration, staying he was going to bring “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.” Remember when they said they would not break up families? No, they plan to jail or ship out the whole unit. Immigrants have to be living in fear and uncertainty.

I’d like to think everybody recognizes this as damn government overreach. But I don’t think they do. What happens in Chicago is the first domino. There will be a lot of people falling. The problem is most people don’t think it can happen to them.