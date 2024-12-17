SIGNS: UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect’s Family Inheritance Worth Millions–Has One Catch

Explore the legal implications of a strict clause in the suspect’s grandmother’s will on a $30 million inheritance.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, stands to lose millions from his late grandmother’s inheritance due to a strict clause in her will.

According to reports from PEOPLE and Fox News, Mary Mangione, who passed away in 2023, left roughly $30 million to her children and grandchildren. But her last will and testament had a serious condition attached. Apparently, any of her 10 children and or 37 grandchildren “charged, indicted, convicted of or [who] pleads guilty to a felony” is disqualified from receiving their share of the fortune.

Luigi Mangione’s disdain towards the healthcare industry is likely due to its treatment of an ailing relative, according to The New York Post.



He lost his grandmother in 2013 and his grandfather in 2017. pic.twitter.com/x4jZqISXCO — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 9, 2024

The will outlines its intent with the clause in precise and specific wording, which even eerily goes into detail on the situational application of the subsection, should an incident similar to what occurred earlier this month arise.

“It is my precatory desire that the Trustees particularly consider invoking their discretion to implement this Section if the felony is a common law felony, a statutory felony if it is the codification of a common law felony, a heinous felony, any felony involving a physically violent act against another person or property or any drug-related felony involving distribution or intent to distribute any type of drug or illegal substance,” the legal document reads.

“The decision of the Trustees is conclusive, final and binding on everyone. It is my precatory wish that the benefit of the doubt is not given to the individual.”

With Luigi Mangione now facing charges of second-degree murder, firearm possession and forgery following the December 4 shooting of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel, his eligibility for the inheritance is hanging by a thread.

Aside from the details about the lucrative family inheritance, the shocking case has garnered widespread attention and media coverage due to the nature of the fatal shooting. As of late, the Crime Stoppers bounty reward, which 50 Cent predicted on social media wasn’t large enough, has now come into question.

After Mangione fled the crime scene on a bicycle, investigators lost track of him in Central Park, sparking a five-day manhunt. His capture eventually came on December 9, when a McDonald’s customer in Altoona, Pennsylvania, tipped off an employee about Mangione’s presence. Despite their pivotal role in his arrest, the tipster may not see the $60,000 reward initially advertised by law enforcement.



According to the FBI, reward claims must go through a strict approval process. A U.S. investigating agency must nominate the individual, and the final decision rests with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General. The NYPD, which offered $10,000 through its Crime Stoppers program, may also withhold the reward since the tipster didn’t use the official Crime Stoppers channel.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Mangione has now retained powerhouse attorney Karen Friedman-Agnifilo to lead his defense. Friedman-Agnifilo, the wife of Marc Agnifilo—one of Diddy’s current lawyers—has been thrust into the spotlight for representing Mangione in the high-profile case. TMZ reports that the connection between these prominent legal players has fueled further public interest in what is already a sensational story.

Watch the report above to get additional details on the fatal shooting case thus far.