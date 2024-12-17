SIGNS: World War 3 Might Just Be Here Now!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Our series may come to an end thanks to this crazy bomb Israel reportedly dropped. The end is here!

Yo, things are getting crazy out here and I think our “Signs The World Is Coming To An End” may be manifesting.

Israel just dropped a bomb on Syria so powerful, it reportedly set off earthquake sensors, per a report from The Standard. Yep, you heard that right, it measured a 3.0 on the Richter scale. Video footage floating around shows the massive explosion near Tartus in northwestern Syria, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights is calling it one of the heaviest strikes in the region since 2012.

Good Lord, Y’all!

The word on the ground is that Israeli warplanes targeted air defense units and missile depots, unleashing a bombardment that shook up the whole area. Israel, as usual, is playing it cool and refusing to comment on the strikes.

The US embassy is warning Americans to bounce! Leave Syria ASAP! Armed conflict and terrorism is popping off across the country. Americans in Syria will be stuck if they get stuck, because there is no embassy there. Get out like a Jordan Peele movie!

Now let’s keep it a buck—this isn’t just about one big explosion. Israel’s been pounding Syria for a minute. And you know those conscious watchdog’s have something to say. They are accusing Israel of exploiting Syria’s collapse to grab land and violate the 1974 ceasefire agreement. I know y’all mostly want rumors and trash, but this is important too.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dropped a video statement claiming Israel isn’t looking for trouble, they are just finishing it. He said they are just “responding to threats” coming out of Syria. Well, I should go punch random white man. Netanyahu sent hundreds of airstrikes and even ground troops. There is no clear end in sight. I hope I have this right but, it seems like Israel’s government is pushing population GROWTH! They are rolling into other places – straight up. Israel says it plans to double population in Golan Heights – period. This is why they are allegedly taking everybody’s land. JEEZ! I thought the grand plan was depopulation, but maybe that is just for Black folks!

Syria is looking like good right now. Israel is making some crazy chess moves in the ultimate war game. Keep your eyes open—this is far from over.

We may be past signs – the end is here!!!!!