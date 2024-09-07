Smino Explains “Luv4Rent” Follow-Up Album’s Delay To Eager Twitter Fan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get a glimpse into Smino’s musical journey as he opens up about his life and teases the release of new music.

Smino is wrestling with the grips of properly narrating his life’s story through his music, based on his recent response to an overzealous fan on Twitter (X).

The St. Louis native ignited excitement among fans in a tweet he shared in response to a fan wondering what’s taking Smi so long to release his next work. While he dished on his reflective thoughts on the journey since his last album, Luv4Rent, he also left hints at the arrival of new music, and alluded to having stocked up a deep vault of archive material.

“a lot happened since I dropped my lass one that changed my life completely so I made too much music to describe how I feel and I’m just now realizing that I gotta start the story from the beginning if ima be happy with the piece of me I offer you,” Smino wrote.

He capped it off with an intriguing note: “Hope dat helps & that album dun.”

https://twitter.com/smino/status/1831862295745749376

While it would seem like we’ve been given a reason to believe there’s new music on the way, many of the fans who replied in the thread of the conversation appeared to be wholeheartedly content with the wait for Smino’s next LP.

“Im still listening to luv 4 rent, she can relax,” one user wrote.

“Just put 7 Polynesians onnat EP and we’ll call it even twin,” another user remarked, referencing Smi’s bouncy new single “Polynesian.”

“We’ll be ready whenever you are,” another user added.

Smino’s fans are now speculating on the direction of his upcoming project. After the success of Luv4Rent, which debuted in 2022, this next chapter could solidify his artistic evolution. Luv4Rent made a significant impact upon its release, with standout tracks like “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole garnering millions of streams. The album peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and has accumulated over 500 million streams globally across platforms. Several songs from the project have achieved RIAA certifications, underscoring Smino’s growing influence in the music industry.

With the new album seemingly complete, the anticipation for Smino’s next offering is palpable. Fans are eager to see how he translates his life-altering experiences into music and what new heights his sound will reach.

Check out Smino’s tweet above and also tap into the video for his recent single “Polynesian” below.