Snoop Aids A “Lowballed” Benny The Butcher Secure The Bag!

Snoop Dogg personifies the block and the boardroom. So, recently he spoke on how he conducts artist development. Moreover, he mentions how he helped a “lowballed” Benny The Butcher secure the bag.

In addition, to serving as Def Jam’s executive creative consultant, the Doggfather boasts many titles. Authentic is one of the most coveted ones. Perhaps, this is one of the reasons why Benny The Butcher approached Uncle Snoop.

The Problem

As a matter of fact, while speaking with Tidal’s Elliott Wilson, the legendary entrepreneur brings up his altruistic ways. Last November, the Buffalo MC ends up signing with Def Jam. Specifically, the BODR boss, steps in to help with BENNY’s negotiation process.

First off, the proven businessman asked 2 Chain Benny Mane about the negotiation details. Then Snoop Dogg opens up. “He’s like, ‘Oh man, they lowballed me.’ I said, ‘Lowballed you? They don’t know who you is?’” he expresses. Next, Mr. Broadus hops into motion.

With this in mind, he teaches Benny The Butcher a valuable lesson. This, just so happens to be, ignore the minions. As opposed, to contacting the point-person, the proven businessman reaches out to their boss.

The Solution

Snoop wears his confidence as comfortably as he does his Chucks. Soon, Snoopy reveals the ultimate resolution. “I’m going to call the boss. You’re going to tell the boss what you want, and he’s going to give you what you want and you’re going to sign,” he explains.

“You never know what you’re worth until you overcharge. That’s what we need to know. A lot of times, we be scared. I go in and overcharge,” expresses the lauded lyricist.

In other words, it must be a great feeling to have Snoop Dogg in one’s corner.