Snoop Dogg Eyes Death Row Global? Are International Artists Key To Label’s Next Chapter?

Snoop Dogg is rumored to be steering Death Row Records toward a global renaissance, looking beyond the West Coast to sign international artists.

Snoop Dogg and global expansion are one and the same. But as it relates to Death Row Records, not so much. Snoop acquired the iconic label in 2022 and we’ve been in love with the throwback vibes. I heard a bit of a rumor that there’s going to be a push into international territory.

Since the Doggfather took the reins, we’ve had some motion in the new era. But honestly, nothing has rocked the culture like Death Row did in the ’90s. The Row defined West Coast gangsta rap. But it’s been more about legacy than new legends.

Word on the boulevard is that Death Row Records is looking to go global, possibly scouting for international talent. Now that is interesting indeed. Recently we have seen that some international acts have displayed their own “gangsta,” but none have truly caught on.

There might be something poetic about all this. Do you think others can redefine what it all means? America is really about the Death Row life, but others are far more revolutionary. We’ve already seen Latin America, Africa and Europe bring strong Hip-Hop movements of their own. You never know. And Snoop is a real boss.

Dr. Dre and Snoop recently got together for Missionary. But what if that project was with new artists? Dre gave up his stake in Death Row long ago, but his blueprint still looms. Maybe there’s a new way to bring Dre in? The West Coast may be the foundation, but the world is the future.

This is just something I heard. I heard some other stuff, but it’s not fit to print! Shout out to Snoop!