Snoop Dogg Provides Deion Sanders & Son Shilo With “High Hopes” Amid Forearm Injury

Read about how Snoop Dogg’s humor and support lifted the spirits of Deion and Shilo Sanders during a difficult moment at Colorado University.

Deion and Shilo Sanders can always count on Snoop Dogg to be there to deliver them a laugh whenever adversity lands on their doorstep at Colorado University.

And that was certainly the case when Shilo suffered an injury in the Buffaloes’ week two loss to Nebraska. Even though Shilo left the game early during the first half after making a big hit, it appears as though the forearm injury he sustained will not be a season-ending brush with fate. No matter the case, Deion and Shilo were all smiles, for the most part, in the photos and video they shared of their hospital experience following the game.

One video in particular, that was shared by none other than the “Gin & Juice” lyricist himself, showed the sheer determination, and sense of humor the Sanders clan operates with. Despite literally waking up from anesthesia moments before his father entered the room, Shilo appeared to be already focused on making his return to the field.

“So when I get a cast I can play,” Shilo said before Deion could even sit down.

However, Deion could tell his son was still not in the right state of mind, nor physically anywhere near being gameday ready. In fact, he went on to call his son out for seemingly enjoying the medication he was under a bit too much.

“You feel like you on that Oooh-Wee,” Deion questioned Shilo. Without hesitation, Shilo responded, giving a nod to his West Coast-bred uncle in the process.

“Yeah, I’m on that Snoop Dogg right now,” Shilo said.

“D-o-Double who?” Deion questioned Shilo, who replied sluggishly, “D-o-Double-G dogg.”

Shilo continued, laughing as he mumbled, “This how Snoop Dogg feels everyday.”

Deionm concluded, “Leave my Dogg alone,” teasing his son as he quickly come something from his beard.

In the caption of the post, Snoop Dogg affectionately wished Shilo a speedy recovery: “Back n better soon nefew.”

Shilo Sanders, a key player for the Colorado Buffaloes football team, plays as a defensive back and has quickly made an impact since transferring from Jackson State, where he previously played under his father, head coach.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time that Shilo has suffered an injury of this nature. He also broke his forearm during the 2022 season while playing for Jackson State. The injury occurred during a game against Florida A&M University in September.

Sanders sustained the injury while making a tackle, and although he initially tried to play through the pain, he later had to undergo surgery, which sidelined him for part of the season. Despite this setback, Shilo made a strong recovery and eventually transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Known for his aggressive play and ball-hawking ability, Shilo has become a leader in the Buffaloes’ secondary. During the 2023 season, he recorded several impressive performances, including a standout game with 10 tackles and a crucial interception in the Buffaloes’ upset win against TCU.

Check out the hilarious clip above.