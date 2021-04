Are Damson Idris and Tabatha “DreamDoll” Robinson a couple? Certain sections of the internet were already shipping the Snowfall actor and the “Ah Ah Ah” rapstress because of one picture circulating on social media.

Idris and DreamDoll were photographed together at “Darren & Ritchie’s Oscar Party 2021” which took place the same weekend as the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday. The two celebrities were flanked in the photo by District Entertainment CEO Brooklyn Johnny and British rapper Giggs.

Despite the fact that there were four different people in the shot taken at the Bel Air Mansion, rumors began spreading that Dream and Damson were secretly seeing each other romantically. They both went on Twitter to dispel the gossip.

“Ok. So don’t pose near women because then we are apparently married. [memo emoji]. Forgive me, I’m still learning. [wine glass emoji],” tweeted Idris on Monday night around 9:30 pm ET.

About an hour later, DreamDoll offered her own comments about the growing speculation. The Bronx-bred entertainer posted, “Imma start nodding my head to say hi to guys. Y’all steady assuming s###.”

Ok. So don’t pose near women because then we are apparently married. 📝 Forgive me, I’m still learning.

🍷 — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) April 27, 2021

Imma start nodding my head to say hi to guys y’all steady assuming s### — DreamDoll (@dreamdoll) April 27, 2021

While the speculation of a possible new celebrity pairing made the rounds online, Damson Idris was likely celebrating the support of Snowfall‘s loyal fanbase. The April 21 season four finale of the FX crime drama – which was co-created by the late John Singleton – pulled in its highest viewership and 18-49 demo rating of the year.

Dream’s 2021 has also been productive. Since the top of the year, the Bad Girls Club and Love & Hip Hop: New York alumna dropped music videos for “Different Freestyle” and “Collection Freestyle.” Both visuals crossed the 1-million-view mark on Youtube.

In addition, DreamDoll connected with Staten Island’s CJ for “Lil Freak” as well as London’s Shaybo for “Broke Boyz.” It appears the musical merger between Dream and Shaybo is the only official American-British union involving the Life In Plastic mixtape creator since she and the London-born Damson Idris deny being a couple.