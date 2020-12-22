Social Media Users Drag Azealia Banks Over Alleged Posts About Pronouns, BLM & COVID-19

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Azealia Banks is back in the headlines for something other than music. This time the controversial rapper/singer is once again facing accusations of promoting transphobia.
A series of Instagram Stories attributed to Banks began circulating on Twitter. One of those Instagram posts read, “Lmao, I can’t stand you they/them sons of b-tches. Pronouns are f-cking r-tarded.”
The IG messages then turned political. Democrats, liberalism, and Black Lives Matter activists were all in the crosshairs. Banks was an outspoken supporter of Republican President Donald Trump and critic of Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden.
There was also a post suggesting wearing a mask as protection against COVID-19 was pointless. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public settings, events, and around large groups of other people.
Banks faced significant backlash on Twitter with users accusing her of being transphobic and spreading misinformation. As of press time, the Broke with Expensive Taste creator has not addressed the Instagram Stories via her social media accounts.
