Sooo…Who “Passed” On The Grammys Hip-Hop Fest?

Last night, the Grammys celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop in a grand fashion. It was an amazing night that culminated, a groundbreaking, revolutionary culture that is turned into a multi-billion dollar industry. Well, you already know there was going to be some controversy.

A lot of people were upset that certain folks were not included in the montage that was representative of 50 years of Hip-Hop. First of all, it should be noted that this was curated by Questlove of The Roots crew. So he was the one that pulled all of this together. I suspect Roc Nation, and LL Cool J might’ve had some say so as well, but that has not been confirmed. At any rate, it was stellar, but some people had some thing to say about it. LL made sure we understood (OVERSTOOD) that everybody could not be included. But that didn’t stop the chatter.

But, what I want to stress is that I knew, for a fact, that some people turned it down. And I don’t know why in the world anybody would turn it down, but they did. IT WAS THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HIP-HOP! The question is: who turned it down? That part I do not know. But as sure as the snow is white, they said no. From what I understand, T.I. was invited to perform, but was unable to because of a commitment that he could not get out of. So, had he been able, he would’ve been there.

