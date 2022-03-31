Soulja Boy throws another wifi temper tantrum. Please, someone give this man his flowers; or, else. Why is he steadily forced to remind the genre of his inherent greatness?

So, this type of consistent dismissal must be aggravating. Him big mad. Of course, it is a given that the established entrepreneur is passionate. Yes, that is part of his overall appeal.

Recently, that intensity was on full display. Of course, the resilient rhymer does not bite his tongue. He has something to express. So, he is saying it with his chest.

As a father-to-be, what does he look like not speaking up? In fact, the industry is being put on notice. Right now, it is Soulja Boy versus everybody.

Above all, the hitmaker has invested over a decade into his art. Throughout the years, his relentless ambition allows him to remain relevant. Perhaps, this comes with his willingness to work with emerging artists.

“I’m always doing a song with n*ggas before they get signed,” claims the rapper. To emphasize his perspective, he closes the distance between himself and the camera’s eye. “Look at me and Lil Durk. I was on Lil Durk’s first mixtape. Look at me and Chief Keef. Look at me and Lil Durk. I do songs with all these n*ggas before they get famous,” Big Draco reminds the masses.

“Then once these n*ggas get famous, I can’t even get a song from these n*ggas no more, that’s crazy,” exclaims the entertainer. “But, when y’all n*ggas was in the ‘hood — and ain’t nobody know who the f*ck y’all was –I was doing songs with you n*ggas,” contends the creative.

Ultimately, Migos, Rich The Kid, Mozzy, Lil B, Riff Raff, Famous Dex, Chief Keef, and Lil Durk and mentioned in this scathing address. Press play, to get the details on which of this individuals are not acting brand new with Draco.