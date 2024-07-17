Southside Believes NLE Choppa Has Film Career Ahead Of Him Following Druski Skit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If it’s up to Southside, NLE Choppa will drop everything and create an entire film based off of his alter ego Lil Curtis Keep-A-Switch.

Southside believes NLE Choppa has a career in film ahead of him following his recent appearance opposite of social media funnyman Druski.

In case you missed it, Drewski unveiled a new round of auditions for his could’ve been records label that was hosted in NLE Choppa’s hometown of Memphis. In addition to numerous hilarious clips Of Druski harshly critiquing the auditions of up-and-coming young artists, an insanely funny segment starring NLE Choppa is also featured in the video. However, the “S### Me Out 2” hitmaker did not appear as himself and instead opted to debut his altar ego Lil Curtis Keep-A-Switch.

“My name Lil Curtis Keep-A-Switch,” NLE Choppa said as he walked on camera in black airforces and a shiesty mask. Though it didn’t take long for Druski to realize that NLE Choppa was the man behind the mask, he played along with the skit while trolling the Memphis native at the same time.

“Hold on, hold on,” Druski said. “You like NLE Choppa.”

NLE Choppa responded, “For real. I get that s### a lot. On God. On God. I’m Curtis Keep-A-Switch though. Don’t confuse that s###.”

Druski replied, seemingly attempting to get NLE Choppa to break character.

“You sure you ain’t No?” he asked, to which NLE Choppa responded, “Hell nah fool! What the f##k I don’t look like that ugly ass n###a. Nice ass n###a. Man nice as hell. I smack the s##t outta NLE Choppa.”

After he made it clear that he wasn’t going to break the fourth wall and was going to remain in character, Druski took the sparing gloves off and went full-on bare knuckle with the jabs he began to take at NLE Choppa.

“Yeah that’s a fact, that’s a fact. That n###a a hoe. I don’t f##k with NLE Choppa, I spit on that n###a like this [spits on the ground],” he said before adding, “That hoe ass n###a ole b###c ass n###a.”

The tear-jerking segment ends with Druski denying the multi-platinum artist a record deal and having him drug off of the set by his security.

“If I knew I was going go up here and not sign to this s##t, I should just went ahead and blew it off rip!” NLE Choppa, aka Lil Curtis Keeep-A-Switch, said after his failed faux audition. “Real, real crash out s##t. Curtis Keep-A-Switch. That really what I’m known for around my ends crashing out. I had on black forces today. Why you didn’t crash out!

In a post AllHipHop shared covering the comical interaction between the pair, producer Southside share his support for NLE Choppa possibly cultivating his created character Lil Curtis Keep-A-Switch on the big screen, where his character development may thrive!

“This n###a nle need a movie,” Southside wrote.

Southside certainly has the right idea, and even though it’s one he arrived at independently, NLE Choppa is already a few steps ahead of him. He actually starred in the short film Nightmare on Cottonwood in 2023, when he also took on the role of co-director. The film also featured other notable personalities such as Kai Cenat and Sukihana.

Check out the full video of the skit above.