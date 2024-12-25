Speculation: Is 50 Cent Secretly Coaching Drake In Battle Against Kendrick Lamar?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumor has it, Drake has the help of the diss-master 50 Cent.

Rumors are swirling on this Christmas Day! I saw something funny, where 50 Cent released his “opps list.” I thought it was funny, but absolutely thought there was some truth it it! Now, many of the names just happened to be Drake’s opps too. This list included Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Kanye West, LeBron James, and DeMar DeRozan. What a list! Still funny too!

Word is 50 Cent may be lending a strategic hand to Drake. We know 50 Cent. He’s got the big sword! Could he be helping with the ongoing Kendrick Lamar situation? Fans and analysts have pointed out these odd and peculiar shifts in Drake’s tactics. 50 is known to win battles in court too. This suggests there’s a bigger, more strategic mastermind at work.

Here Is The Evidence:

G-Unit Chain Spin:

One of the most blatant signs was Drake’s unexpected nod to G-Unit when he spun a G-Unit chain during the battle. This symbolic move seemed out of place—unless it was part of a broader strategy devised by 50 Cent himself. Battle Tactics with 50’s DNA:

Some of Drake’s funny lines and bar strategies, like the “Push-ups” and the “Family Matters” references, felt like of 50 Cent’s earlier playbook with Ja Rule. While these moves didn’t land well at the end of the day, he had a week of good fortune. I hope Fif didn’t advise him on the use of AI. Reverse Engineering Narratives:

Drake’s use of the media and theories about bots to flip public sentiment is another tactic that screams 50 Cent. The issue is…Drake’s alleged use of bots was flipped back on him. 50’s ability to rebrand and weaponize criticism is very powerful. Petitioning as a Power Play:

Drake’s recent petition against UMG and Spotify, casting himself as a martyr in the vein of Prince and Michael Jackson, has 50’s influence written all over it. Turning a corporate complaint into a cultural stand is classic 50! Leveraging public sympathy! Not sure if it will work, but they definitely took away those “PDF” allegations. Subliminal Responses and Strategic Dates:

Kendrick’s recent subliminals seems to refer to Mr. Cent. References to “50 deep” and “money and power” suggest Fif is in Dot’s scope too. There are more rumors that even suggest that Drake could drop a significant project around Kendrick’s birthday.

There’s no denying this is all a calculated effort. One thing is clear: if 50 Cent is in Drake’s corner, the battle is about more than just lyrics. This is about cultural dominance! I am not sure that he can do anything with Kendrick, who’s a master chess player too!

Do you think 50 Cent is Drake’s secret weapon? Drop your thoughts below!