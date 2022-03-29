Steve Harvey On Oscar’s Slap: Will Knew Rock Wouldn’t Fight

Another day, and yet another opinion on the infamous 2022 Oscar’s Slap Down. So, Steve Harvey contends that Will Smith was behaving like a big bad bully. In fact, he believes that Smith only slapped Chris Rock because he knew that the comedian would not fight back on center stage.

Initially, the King of Comedy empathizes with Will’s uncomfortable predicament. “Here’s the thing of it. I understand defending the honor of your wife. I’m that dude. But you’re going to have to do something for that,” he states.

Be that as it may, the popular host suggests, “That joke was not worthy of the reaction.” So, a previously published Instagram post includes the following playful warning, “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos.” Another key point offers, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”

Just the same, Steve Harvey is utterly disappointed by Smith’s emotional response. “If he was going to have a reaction. I think Will should have done the man thing and stepped to him after,” notes the culture critic. “And if he wanted to slap Chris then, he could of slapped Chris in the pressroom. And seen how it went.”

Soon, the established comic reminds everyone, “He laughed at the joke until he saw Jada’s reaction…” Eventually, the author proposes that Will was acting out of character. “That’s a Hollywood move. To go up there on national TV slap another black man — turn around your back and walk off.”

“‘Cause, you know he can’t do nothing…You gonna slap the dude and turn around and walk off — you know in real life, that ain’t the way this gonna to go,” he spouts. Next, he reminds the masses of Chris’ origins. “Rock is a Jersey boy. So, no. I didn’t think the moment was that…He played too much into the moment. His acceptance speech, that was raggedy — apologizing to The Academy,” chides the veteran voice.

Ultimately, the motivational speaker believes Will Smith is going to encounter negative ramifications. “But, here’s what I think is going to happen. When this goes down and wake up the right way. There’s going to be some type of banning from the Oscar’s of Will Smith,” he says.

“Because look, they took Kanye off the Grammy’s for saying a racial slur to Trevor Noah. They took him off the Grammy’s,” argues the former talking head. Nonetheless, he then affirms, “The Oscar’s is all Hollywood is about. It’s their biggest moment… Denzel told him right. In your biggest moment is when the devil come for you.”