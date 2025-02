Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight claims he once slapped Jermain Dupri over an unpaid debt and only went easy on him because Joe Jackson intervened.

During a recent interview with Art of Dialogue, the incarcerated former Death Row Records boss claimed he put hands on Dupri over money owed when Bow Wow left So So Def for Knight’s label. He refused to take money from Bow Wow, his mother or anybody else other than Dupri or Snoop Dogg —and he happened to run into Dupri first.

Suge Knight explained he ran into the producer at a Fatburger, declaring, “The lord delivered Jermiane Dupri to me.” Tensions flared, and he confronted Dupri, demanding he settle the debt.

“I’mma tell you one more time, what’s brackin,” he allegedly told Dupri before striking him on the side of the head.

However, Knight claims his intention wasn’t to hurt Dupri but merely to frighten him.

“It wasn’t one of those… somebody get slapped so hard they slide down the street,” he added. “But it was something that made you get your attention.”

According to the incarcerated former mogul, Dupri then called Joe Jackson- a close friend of Knight’s, who asked for his word that he wouldn’t “beat the s### out of Jermaine Dupri.”

Knight agreed, seemingly out of respect for Dupri’s girlfriend, Janet Jackson. However, he claimed he couldn’t resist and instead poured a cup of coffee over Dupri’s head.

Despite bragging about the incident, Knight expressed regret and apologized—but still couldn’t resist throwing in a jab.

“I shouldn’t have did that to Jermaine Dupri,” he said. “I got to leave the little people alone, man. That ain’t right.”

Jermaine Dupri Reacts To Suge Knight’s Claims

Dupri caught wind of Knight’s remarks and responded indirectly on his Instagram Stories.

He shared a 2024 interview with Death Row Records’ former general manager and head of security Reggie Wright Jr. denying Knight’s allegations.

The interview was titled “I Told You Suge Knight Didn’t Slap Diddy and Jermaine Dupri! People Lie For Views!”