Swae Lee Likes Lizzo’s Hot Cakes

One of Hip-Hop’s playboys doesn’t mind letter people know that he likes women with a little weight on them.

Some like them gals a little thick … and then some just likes them gals (no matter what).

We are trying to figure out exactly where rap playboy Swae Lee falls. Over the years the smooth Gemini has been linked to some bangers, and social media has been his lucky charm. Which is why his recent poke at hot girl Lizzo has everyone talking.

After posting pictures on Twitter of her at Cardi B’s dancehall themed birthday party, where she wore a diamond-dusted sheer lavender full piece number, the Mississippi chart topper could not resist expressing that he liked what he saw.

Underneath the collage, he posted during the demon hours (1:24 AM) a series of “looky look” eyes and heart eyed emojis.

While some have critiqued the “Truth Hurts” singer for being tasteless style and over sexualizing her swag — the pictures show her being over and show her backside and from a frontal view you see 44Cs — others believe that she looks mad good.

According to a study done by The Journal of Sex Research there are a lot of men who have no problem with women with a little extra cushion for the pushing. In fact, you probably don’t have to read a scientific study. Just ask your uncles about winter loving from a chubby girl.

Lizzo saw the early morning comment after it was captured by The Shade Room and she had a few words herself. Referencing his Rae Sremmurd’s#### song, “No Type, she said, “Ion got no type,” she wrote, referencing the lyrics to Rae Sremmurd’s#### “No Type.”

Swae Lee doesn’t either. In the past, he has been linked to everyone from Celina Powell to Black Chyna; tried to holla at one of the Obama girls and last thought to be dating Malu Trevejo this summer.