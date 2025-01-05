SZA Planning To Leave The Music Business To Be A Farmer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SZA shocked fans with plans to leave the music industry, pivot to children’s music, and pursue farming.

Is SZA serious about leaving the music industry to become a farmer?

Fans are wrestling with that question after the Grammy-winning R&B artist revealed her unconventional plans for the future.

Sharing her vision on social media, SZA stated she wants to complete her final two album commitments by creating “peaceful children’s music” before stepping away from the spotlight entirely.

‘To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities,’ SZA stated.

To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities. — SZA (@sza) January 4, 2025

SZA may be serious because her comment comes after she confirmed her split from Terrence “Punch” Henderson, the president of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and her longtime manager.

The pair’s 12-year collaboration, which catapulted SZA to international acclaim with projects like *Ctrl* and *SOS*, officially ended in what she described as the “end of an era.”

“Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era,” she wrote in a candid message to fans, emphasizing the mutual respect between her and Punch. “I love Punch deeply! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes people grow apart, and that’s okay.”

While the separation appears amicable, fans have speculated on the potential causes. Some pointed to the delays in releasing *SOS Deluxe: LANA*, which reportedly created friction behind the scenes.

The move could also be a natural evolution for SZA to create her own path, like her former TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar, who left the label in 2022 to focus on his imprint, pgLang.