SZA Sympathizes With Jozzy’s Text Message Heartbreak Story

Is Jozzy cappin’ right now or could she really be going through it!?

Jozzy has her followers on Instagram scrambling to confirm whether or not she is doing okay after sharing a distressing post chronicling a personal issue, which grabbed the attention of SZA.

On Monday (March 31) the singer/songwriter shared a video with her followers breaking down why she was on the brink of crashing out. To make a long summation short, Jozzy laid out the conflict she is currently going through with her significant other after they blocked her due to a disagreement.

“I’m f###### losing it right now, bro,” Jozzy said in part. “I really think I just lost my girl. Shawty has blocked me on everything. She done blocked me in every way. I can’t even email like literally.

Jozzy then broke down what the source of friction between her and her girl was in the first place. “Keep my phone face down,” she said. “It’s not this. It’s not that doesn’t mean I’m cheating.

It’s just really a natural habit that I be doing because n##### be calling me. She don’t really trip…She tripped for that. I don’t know why.”

Jozzy then reveals that her next move, which she made in good faith thinking she could do no wrong, blew up in her face.

“But we promised we was never looking at each other’s phones, but I gave in because I know I ain’t really doing nothing,” she said. “It’s the first time I’m really being very above board.”

From there, things seem to get fishy, as Jozzy details how her partner seemingly freaked out over a text exchange with an unnamed artist, leading to a heated arguement.

“And she sees this artist that text me,” she said. “She text me like late or whatever, but it was on some music s###. We artists. This is what we do. Shawty went crazy over this muthafucka. You would have thought that we was talking some crazy s###.”

Jozzy says she attempted to allow things to blow over, but that didn’t pan out the way she thought it would, either.

“She went crazy,” she said. “I’, just like I’m gonna give her a time. She’s gonna go home. She’s gonna sleep it off. All right. She has blocked me on everything bro.”

While admitting she wanted “to crash the f### out” Jozzy also made it clear that the post was meant to grab the attention of her significant other. However, instead, it clocked on SZA’s radar and prompted her to share her speculative, yet sympathetic response.

“Lmao I have no idea if this is real or not but I hope she come back cause this not the jozzy I know,” SZA exclaimed. “Love wins gang.”

In a follow-up comment, SZA suggested Jozzy set up boundaries for her communications regarding work to avoid a similar occurrence from transpiring in the future.

“Also no artist texts after 10/11pm 🤷🏾‍♀️ anything they got can wait til the am I figure,” she wrote. “That way it won’t cut into your private cuddle time !! 🥹 u got this jozzyyyy.”

While its too early too determine whether or not this is a true story or if it’s simply just the beginning of a rollout campaign for a new single, its clear that Jozzy has SZA and her followers on the edges of their seats waiting to find out!