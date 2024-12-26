SZA, TDE & Punch: Illseed Reveals Real Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

There is more to this than meets the eye!

Hold up, y’all. Let’s clear something up right now: SZA is NOT leaving TDE. There were numerous reports of her parting ways with her longtime manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, but there’s real no evidence that she’s leaving the whole label. The rumors started immediately. I think it was rooted in the language in her parting words and some of the after chatter.

Tell me how YOU read this?

Sounds a bit CURT to me. But there was some from Punch as well, which may have fueled the rumors. Walk with me…

And she said this:

I can’t lie: I don’t know what all this means. It really FEELS like something. And it is, but keep walking…

All of a sudden, Punch changed his bio a couple of times to add to more confusion.

The “tea” might be in the new addition (the second screenshot). Punch is reportedly shifting his focus to work with rising TDE star Doechii. We love her! By the way, SZA took to social media to address the situation, making it clear she loves Punch.

“To be clear, I love Punch deeply. NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf,” she wrote. “Sometimes people grow apart, and that’s okay.” With the new revelation, what ever was an askew is now corrected.

Remember what these two accomplished together—Ctrl and SOS weren’t just albums; they were classics. SOS was No. 1 and it held the top spot on the Billboard 200 for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. SZA is a unicorn. There’s no official word yet from TDE headquarters.

-illseed out!