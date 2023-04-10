T.I. And Boosie Makes Peace In An Airport 

It looks like T.I. and Lil Boosie have mended that little riff they had. As you already know they had a difference of opinion rooted in some snitching allegations. It was silly. People like myself simply wanted music between the two titans. It ended up in beef.
And we lost!
But, they are on tour together and it seems they had a chance encounter at the airport. From my sources, they talked as men. I think we need to push back our dreams of music and pray they can continue as friends. That was some really silly stuff to begin with.
Thoughts?