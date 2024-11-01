T.I., Kid Cudi, Mariah The Scientist, Travis Scott & More React To Young Thug’s Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yes, you read that right! Young Thug is finally home,

Young Thug is now a free man after serving over two-and-a-half years in jail at Cobb County Corrections while fighting the YSL RICO case brought against him by the state of Georgia.

Under his release terms, Young Thug will be on probation for 15 years, during which he’s prohibited from promoting any gang-related content and must avoid contact with gang members or co-defendants, with the exception of his brother and Gunna. He’s also banned from the Atlanta Metro area for the next decade, although he may return for specific family events, including weddings, funerals, graduations or in cases of serious illness.

Additionally, Young Thug is required to give four annual anti-gang/anti-gun presentations or concerts in the Atlanta area and discouraged others from gang affiliation. He is, however, permitted to travel outside Georgia for work and music production, allowing him to resume his career while adhering to the probationary guidelines. In the wake of his release, countless stars have shared posts in support of Thug’s homecoming, including T.I., who previously predicted his fellow Atlanta rap counterpart’s release.

“Welcome Home lil bruddah,” T.I. wrote in a celebratory tweet. “It’s been too long… Time to get back to it!!! #KingJeffrey @youngthug.”

Welcome Home lil bruddah

It's been too long… Time to get back to it!!! #KingJeffrey🫡🫡🫡 @youngthug pic.twitter.com/EWKzrsdApu — T.I. (@Tip) October 31, 2024

Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, immediately reacted to the news by sharing a post on her Instagram Story in which she wrote, “THANK YOU GOD!!!!!!!!!”

Sexyy Red added, “THEY LET TWIN OUT!!!” and producer ATL Jacob also chimed in, writing, “Bro freed on Halloween .. Welcome home @youngthug.”

Kid Cudi also remarked on Thug’s newfound freedom in a pair of tweets, praising the divine powers that be for bringing the multi-platinum rapper home safe and sound.

“God is good!!” Kid Cudi wrote in the first tweet before exclaiming in a follow-up message, “Praise God!”

Longtime Kanye West and JAY-Z collaborator Jay Electronica responded to the news of Thug’s freedom on Twitter, as well, similarly crediting a higher power with blessing the So Much Fun rapper with a new lease on life.

“Praise be to Allah they let this man come home,” Jay Electronica wrote. “Be Great Slime.”

Producer LondoOnTheTrack also echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Thank god my boy coming home!” in a tweet commemorating the moment.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” producer Mustard also reacted to the news, writing, “THUG FREE WHAT A DAY !!!!!!”

Chicago rapper Lucki may have authored a pair of the most interesting reactionary tweets, between his assessment of Judge Paige Whitaker’s handling of the sentencing of Thug’s plea deal, along with a petition he shared for the freedom of Lil Durk — who was recently arrested on a murder for hire charge.

“She not even going after his pockets wit the fines,” Lucki wrote. “Bro make this lady the president.”

In another tweet, Lucki added, “Ms Whitaker say this rap s##t like WWE [goat emoji]. Wow Look @ Ms Love Face when she called him Talented.”

Free my n#### Smurk from the home team. ❤️ — Neptune (@FLAWLESSLUCKI) October 31, 2024

Check out additional images of artists who have shown love to Thug amid the end of his landmark case below.

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Quavo

Metro Boomin

Ralo