T.I.’s Son King Has “Beef” With Lil Boosie’s Son

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

King and Tootie Raww are the next generation and they may be a bit hard to understand. But, kids will be kids.

We love TI and his family. They keep us on edge at all times! There have been times when we felt there is cause for concern with regard to the youngest king. King, the youngest boy of his kids, is out here in the streets.

There are continuing changes to our gun laws in the United States, but but the streets are bringing another type of energy.

Choke No Joke, who is actually a pretty smart guy, he’s asking a bunch of questions. And I actually have some questions too. But, it appears that King is walking around with a stick inviting someone to come get him. Remember this song in JAY-Z had? Come and get me! But that was a very long time ago and nowadays it seems like people will actually come and get you.

Now, here is the catch – this is directed at Lil Boosie’s 17-year old son Tootie Raww! But..keep watching and tell me what you think.

But there’s another trick! They are talking paintball!

See, they are all friends!

Still, in these days and times, it gets a bit scary when you don’t know the context.

By the way, Lil Nas X totally stole King’s hair style and it ain’t right.

Lil Nas X Pee