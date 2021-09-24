T Pain Reveals His Latest Beef: Guacamole

No avocado toast for this rapper, thank you very much!

T Pain has beef, and he wants the whole world to know about it.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, the “Buy You a Drank” rapper announced that he hates — absolutely f**king hates — guacamole.

So much so, in fact, that T Pain went on a full rant about it to the esteemed magazine.

“You can get your Chipotle and still eat keto,” he said. “They have a keto bowl. I didn’t know how to take the guacamole off that m###########. It was a lot, and I f###### hate guacamole. So it’s basically chicken on top of greens, and then I got a big-ass thing of queso blanco. Oh, Jesus Christ, poured it over that son of a b####, slapped that m########### in the microwave, make the whole salad hot, mix it up, there you go. Scrape off all the m############ guacamole or tell them to put it on the side. I don’t know how to do that on the app though.”

T Pain is currently promoting his upcoming book, Can I Mix You A Drink?, which will drop in November 2021. The book will feature drink recipes, because as the rapper said, he doesn’t know how to cook.

“I have a lot of respect for people who can cook, ’cause I’m terrible at it — mostly. I don’t know how to do that s###. That’s it. Just from a pure lack of knowledge, I’m in awe, like, How the f### do you guys do that s### up there?” he said.