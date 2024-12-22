Talib Kweli Reveals the Truth About Amazon Christmas Ads

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amazon and Talib Kweli are not best friends.

This year, I kept hearing Talib Kweli’s voice on a catchy Christmas song being used in Amazon Prime ads. The song isn’t bad at all, but it raised a few questions. First, is that really Talib? Second, is this his new career move? And third, does this align with his staunch political beliefs? Well, the rapper addressed it—on the new app Blue Sky! As you might know, Talib isn’t active on Instagram or Twitter anymore. Honestly, he might have been ahead of the curve since both platforms are basically trash now. Blue Sky is like a more liberal version of Elon Musk’s latest project.

Anyway, here’s what the Brooklyn rap master had to say:

“Every holiday season people congratulate me on having my song used in an Amazon ad, except for this season… because the people I’m around support the strike.

Here’s the thing tho… I’ve never had a song used in an Amazon ad. That’s not me. That’s just someone who sounds like me. 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Oh, and did you know Amazon workers are on strike? They basically said, “We’ll strike when Santa needs us the most.” (Check out more on that here: Amazon Workers Strike).

Anyway, Talib made it clear: “I’m with the people.” I can’t lie—I sort of wish it was him on that song, though.

In a brief chat with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Talib joked about how the confusion over this Christmas song was getting out of hand:

Jigsaw: “I was going to ask you about this, but I Shazam’ed the song and got the truth.”

Talib: “Bro, issa epidemic lol.”

You can follow Talib on Blue Sky App here: @talibkweli.bsky.social

And follow Jigsaw at: @chuckcreekmur.bsky.social. By the way, get at Grouchy Greg and AllHipHop!

I’m not hopping on any more of these platforms! I was on MySpace at one point!

(P.S. I still have my account: MySpace – theillseed)

Oh and here is that song. LOL!