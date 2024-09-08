Tank Shuts Down “Fake” Gay-Bashing Video Going Viral On Social Media

Discover the truth about Tank’s alleged support for men exploring same-sex interactions. Get the facts behind the trending Instagram post.

Tank is pushing back on a rumor being peddled that he’s advocating for men to experience same-sex relations free of judgment. He alleged it stemmed from a fake post.

An Instagram post began trending earlier this week after a content creator voiced his opinion on what appeared to be a headline regarding Tank’s alleged support of men exploring consensual interactions with each other. During the reaction video, the creator appeared to criticize the R&B singer’s purported open-mindedness by referencing his hit song “Maybe I Deserve.”

The man also appeared to rehash Tank’s history of performing at LGBTQ+ events in the past while also alluding to what he believes is a coordinated operation to destroy masculine Black men via homosexual agendas being spread throughout America. In a brief but direct comment, Tank not only condemned the post but also took the content creator to task for spreading misinformation.

“You n###as fall for anything…lol,” Tank wrote in the caption. “A fake post with a fake caption they got you running your mouth like a marathon! BUT since ur on the topic why do gay men concern you? They absolutely don’t concern me because that ain’t none of my business. Tryna to go viral? I hope it works out for u.”

This isn’t the first time Tank has diverged his opinion on a topic similar to the. During his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast in 2022, Tank spoke to co-hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. about his experience performing at pride events and remarked on his position that he should not be the one to judge folks based on their lifestyle or sexual preferences.

“I have no judgment for you in your lifestyle,” he said. “I only have love for you as a human being. You also are the reason why I am able to feed my family. So I love you for that. And I’m going to entertain the same way. I would entertain on any stage where there’s a bunch of girls in the front row, a bunch of guys in the front row. I’m securing my s##t. I’m secure. I don’t feel like I’m going to walk into a gay room and all of a sudden become gay. And so when the backlash comes and people are saying, ‘Oh, he must be gay,’ I can laugh at that.”

Check out the full post above.