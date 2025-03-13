TDE Boss Coming To En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson’s Rescue After Car Confession?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dawn of En Vogue fame is struggling with housing, but some of the Hip-Hop homies are stepping up.

Shout out to Dawn Robinson of the legendary group En Vogue! She recently came clean about her situation—she’s been homeless for the past three years. She revealed that she’s been living in her car, which shocked a lot of folks in the industry. There was a rumor I didn’t put out there, but I had the impression that En Vogue had reunited and that she was part of it. That and this homeless situation could very well be connected.

Either way, there seems to be a groundswell of love and support coming her way. First off, TDE’s Top Dawg stepped up and offered to pay her rent for a whole year! That’s incredible—big shout out to him. If you check the comments online, you’ll see a lot of other people stepping up too. E-40 even told her to check her DMs. A lot of folks are encouraging her to start a GoFundMe so she can get back on her feet.

Dawn seems to be in good spirits and ready to take on the challenge of turning things around. Someone even said Beyoncé is quietly sending an “emissary” to help her out. Apparently, Bey was a huge fan of En Vogue growing up. I really hope Dawn gets the support she needs. The ladies of En Vogue are rounding out 60, so let’s make something happen and give her the love she deserves.

Imagine if Phife was alive, what would he do? IYKYK!

Here is the full video.

By the way, Dawn was never a part of the reunion. Somebody told me some thing about the relationship they have…or lack of.

Feels good to be back together! 😊 pic.twitter.com/D2KslIQqov — En Vogue (@EnVogueMusic) March 12, 2025