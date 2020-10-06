TDE President Responds To Rumors Of Kendrick Leaving The Label

Kendrick Lamar
By : / Categories : Rumors / October 6, 2020

Kendrick Lamar...isn't likely to go anywhere.

Punch, the president of TDE, is pretty outspoken. Funny too. To me, he’s the spokesman for the label. That said, with the rumors running rampant that Kendrick Lamar might be leaving the label, he has commented. He was cryptic but seemed to shoot it down.

So, what else?

The root of this rumor has some serious facts with it. Earlier this year K-Dot and Dave Free launched pgLang, “a new multi-lingual, at service company.” Anyway, without being too long-winded about this, the company seems like it could spin into a label, considering it has already been artistically linked to Jorja Smith, Kendrick Lamar, and Yara Shahidi. While I do not know, I think this has been misunderstood.

More Punch…

Nothing to see here people…

