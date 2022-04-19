Tekashi 69 And Hassan Campbell Get Testy Over Snitch Talk

6ix9ine is still walking around and he’s got some friends with him on this one! Wack 100, Akadmiks and Hassan Campbell!

I don’t know why I am writing this right now!

I can’t stand the game sometimes, but this is where we are. And YES, Vince Staples, this is a stupid a$$ GAME. These guys need to go out for the circe. Tekashi 69, Wack 100, Akadmiks and Hassan Campbell go in a bar…

Sounds like a joke, right? Nope.

This is the latest podcast that these guys have wrangled and put out. I saw where they were talking about it. I knew it was coming, but I did not realize how devolved it would actually be. Well, they got on the topic of snitching. I do not know why, but Hassan decided to get into a debate about it with 69, who is a snitch.

And Wack100 acted as a very good mediator.

At any way, why would a non-snitch dude argue with a snitch dude. And then 69 brought up Nipsey like that meant anything at all. So weird!

Check this out!



6ix9ine: “When I got Kidnapped by my own gang.. I was Lacking. But So was Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle and King Von when they died.”