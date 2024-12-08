The Game and Evelyn Lozada Destroy The Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Congrats to The Game for his newborn bundle of joy!

What’s good, y’all? The streets are buzzing again, but this time it’s official! The Game just dropped pics of his newborn son, Blaze Taylor, and Evelyn Lozada wasted no time jumping into grandma mode. Evelyn Lozada?

Yeah, you heard that right—Blaze is Evelyn’s grandson. Let’s rewind the tape real quick. Folks were speculating that The Game was the father of Shaniece Hairston’s baby, but neither of them confirmed or denied it. Now Evelyn has confirmed that The Game and Shaniece have welcomed their first child together. Let us give a bit of an age check. The Game is 45, Shaniece is 31 and Evelyn is 48.

Right after The Game posted Blaze’s pic on Friday, Dec. 5, Evelyn Lozada posted a lot of love. The Basketball Wives star reposted The Game’s pic of Blaze. By the way, the lil’ fella has some serious blue eyes. Evelyn was in full grandma glory! WOW.

But wait, there’s more! They are not just making babies. Shaniece Hairston basicallt confirmed her relationship with The Game. they have posted some cozy pics. She was sitting on his lap, rocking a black lace dress, while Game kept it sharp in a suit and tie, beer in hand, both looking like they stepped out of a music video.

Blaze marks baby number four for The Game, who already has two sons and a daughter from previous relationships. The Game shares eldest son, Harlem Caron is 21, King Justice is 17, only daughter Cali Dream is 13-years old.

So there you have it—another rumor turned reality. Congrats to The Game, Shaniece, and Grandmother Evelyn.