The Game Cancels His First Korean Performance … We Think We Know Why!

While the organizers say they were blindsided, an email seems to let fans know exactly the rapper is not coming to Asia for the show.

Rapper The Game has found himself in the middle of an international controversy after canceling his performance at a major Korean music festival on Sunday, October 16th.

Sure, people cancel all the time, but The Game was the headliner, causing the show promoters to scramble at the last minute to find a big-name replacement and/ or refund money to Asian fans hoping to get a chance to see him.

According to KBizoom, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper was initially announced as the headliner at the 2022 Jive Super Live Festival at Jamsil last month. But said he was not going to be able to attend on Sunday, October 9th, just seven days before.

The bill includes Korean rappers Jay Park, Zico, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae & Bizzy, and others, who will perform in front of more than 20,000 people.

The West Coast rapper even promoted the flyer, saying, “I’m going to Jamsil, so get your ticket right now. Game supposedly said he wasn’t coming and people feel duped, namely the festival’s organizer, Jive Media & Co., Ltd.

The company’s statement to the press says, “With only a week left in Korea, The Game’s agency notified the cancellation of the schedule in a reckless manner. What should we do when the artist is not coming? It is regrettable that many Korean production companies, many artists preparing for this performance, and, most of all, the Korean audience who waited for this event, are bound to suffer tremendous losses due to The Game’s sudden cancellation. “

A hint as to why Game suddenly canceled might be found in an emailed letter, where the organizers shared a concern about “narcotics” and how the country will not allow the rapper or his party to have any drugs like “weed” in Korea.

“Please make it clear to The Game and his crew that the organizers are concerned about,” the letter read. “Please keep in mind that Korea is a country that strictly regulates narcotics, and that the use of any drugs is prohibited not only before entering the country but also during the period of stay.”

“If any violations occur to the artist or party during the period of stay, the organizer will not be held responsible under the laws of the Republic of Korea,” the letter continued.