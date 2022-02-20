The Game Replies To Rumors About Inviting Jay-Z To His Privates!

Did Jay-Z stop The Game from getting any inroads with the Super Bowl? Jay-Z is known to be the boss of all bosses, but does he hold a grudge of all grudges? We know that The Game has ruffled his fair share of feathers in this rap game. But many years ago, he did a […]

Did Jay-Z stop The Game from getting any inroads with the Super Bowl? Jay-Z is known to be the boss of all bosses, but does he hold a grudge of all grudges?

We know that The Game has ruffled his fair share of feathers in this rap game. But many years ago, he did a freestyle they’re basically dissing Jay-Z, and then he did other moments where he does go at Jigga man! I mean, he has numerous instances where he disrespected the Roc Nation King.🤦🏾‍♂️

So when it came time to do the Super Bowl halftime show, Which Jay-Z managed through his Roc Nation Sports Enterprise, The Bompton King had a bit of a problem. It didn’t matter that Dr. Dre was running that halftime show or even that 50 Cent had a problem with Jay in the past. Jay-Z and 50 Cent’s old stuff didn’t stifle the business. The Game did not appear on the stage.🤦🏾‍♂️

Wack100, the card-carrying Piru that manages Game, alleges that Jay-Z banned The Gaame from the game! He also alleges that Game cursed out Jay! Recently.🤦🏾‍♂️

The GAME had something to say about this. And he is not agreeing with his manager on this one.