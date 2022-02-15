The Game’s Supporters Feel He Should Have Played The Super Bowl, Not 50 Cent

The Game is not playing! First of all, the new music sounds amazing so there’s that. The legendary rapper from the West Coast, Bompton, is making a bit of a stink right. As you all know, over the weekend, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Even the young bull Kendrick Lamar got in the mix and gave a stellar performance. It was a historic moment, where Hip-Hop was was the headliner of the whole thing. Before that, we were the side dish, not the main meal.

But, The Game was not meant to be. I do think it would’ve been pretty cool to see Snoop, a known Crip, and The Game, a known blood, performing on stage together in peace and harmony. It would’ve been a dope act of solidarity. It wasn’t like Snoop Dogg was hiding his affiliation. He threw it way up! Also, some people erroneously noted that it was some kind of all West Coast show. It was not, even though it was the dominating vibe. Neither Mary J Blige or Eminem hail from the West Coast.

So, the supporters of The Game expressed their discontent with the decision to include 50 Cent and not him. (Some say they should have had both, but the halftime show is onlin 12 minutes!) I think there’s something there, but I also think that 50 Cent is the bigger draw at the moment. That is not to take anything away from The Game. He is extremely dope and I think he’s on the verge of a major comeback. But, in a world of relationships and camaraderie, it just seems like those guys and gals all work best together. I don’t know if they’ll ever be another opportunity for something like this, but maybe he can get in on the next one.

Here are some of the comments I saw on Boxden.

The Game co-signed it.

Lets see how that new music sounds! Maybe he and Kanye can do the next Super Bowl!