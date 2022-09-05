The Internet Has It Wrong About Tiffany Haddish’s “Accusers”; Haddish Talks!

So, here are the facts. Almost 10 years ago, Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears did a lot of independent comedy sketches that were mostly off-putting. There was a Bill Cosby skit that was extremely “edgy” for the time, but since The Cos had so much dirt under the nails, it was accepted. And then the R.Kelly skit. Same thing, but clearly it was about underage girls. And now this. Tiffany Haddish is accused of grooming a 7-year old boy and a 14-year old girl into lewd acts in comedy skits.

One of those skits has been widely distributed on the internet and social media. We, as a company, have decided not to post any parts of it, even the edited parts. It is pretty disgusting. I am not saying they are guilty of the crimes they are accused of, which are more heinous.

So here is the rumor, but it is not a rumor. People are saying that “Tiffany Haddish knew her accusers.” That is somewhat true and somewhat false as I see it. First of all, from a legal perspective, the woman that is suing him aka Jane Doe is the representative party suing. She is also NOW the legal guardian of the boy, who is the once-time 7-year old that was in his drawers in a skit called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

Pictures of the presumed mother and Haddish have appeared on the internet. Here is one flyer, but there are many more of these three chilling. I do not know for certain if these are the parents or not, but dude is in most of the other pics.

AND SOOOOO….the mother is not suing. It is the girl in another unreleased video that is suing. It has been reported that this has been an extortion attempt for quite some time, and has been shot down for years. Now, I think it is possible that the child is acting out of the wishes of the mother. Also, why is the now 21 or 22-year old the legal guardian of the now 14-year old boy? Seems either odd of super strategic. Since the other efforts failed, this may be a new tactic.

There’s some new info on the case. Haddish has spoken out.

“I know people have a bunch of questions.

I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately,

because there is an ongoing legal case,

there’s very little that I can say right now. But,

clearly, while this sketch was intended to be

comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply

regret having agreed to act in it. I really look

forward to being able to share a lot more

about this situation as soon as I can.”

– Tiffany Haddish