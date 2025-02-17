Guess Where Kansas City Chiefs Will Send Their Losing Super Bowl Swag?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss isn’t just a heartbreak for fans—it’s now part of a strange tradition where their “championship” merch gets shipped to Uganda, leaving an entire nation repping the losing team.

This is a wild one. Every year, the heartbreak of a Super Bowl loss isn’t just felt by the players and the die-hard fans, it’s also stitched into thousands of t-shirts, hoodies and hats that will never see the light of day in America. That’s right, in an alternate universe, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just hoisted that Lombardi Trophy, but only if you’re looking at the merch.

As usual, all that championship gear for the losing team has to go somewhere. Historically, most of it gets shipped to parts of Africa and other regions where people are in need of clothing. This year, the Chiefs’ almost victory swag is reportedly headed straight to Uganda. Now, let’s be real—while it’s great that people in need are getting new clothes, isn’t it just a little tragic that they’re being dressed as losers? Ugandans are winners!

Why not just send them some Eagles gear instead? And honestly, that’s the real conversation we need to be having. If we’re going to outfit an entire nation, shouldn’t it be in the name of winners? Why not celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ undeniable greatness with a global fashion statement? I say, let’s mass-produce Eagles merch and send it all over the world—Africa, Asia, Europe—everywhere. Imagine the entire continent rocking Jalen Hurts jerseys, a global testament to perseverance, resilience, and a team that represents the best in humanity! Can you tell I am an Eagles fan?

By the way, The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has some decisions to make. Word on the block is he may be considering retirement. I think he may go so that they can make room for a younger, cheaper talent. One has to wonder—will Kansas City make tough decisions to come back stronger next year? The pressure isn’t going away and neither are the Eagles.

As for my people in Uganda, draped in Chiefs gear, I pray the gear does you well.

Fly Eagles Fly!