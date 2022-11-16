The Man Blueface Allegedly Shot SPEAKS! Is He Snitching?

The dude that was allegedly shot by Blueface is talking and talking loudly. But, is he a snitch? Read and tell us.

It looks like law-abiding citizens are not having it. Remember, snitching only applies to those that don’t live within the confines of the law. And, that is most people. So when you do something crazy or you act violent or you harm someone in some form or fashion, you may pay repercussions and consequences.

Blueface is one of the most popular rappers out today. He stays in the headlines, not for his music, but for his toxic relationship. Yesterday he was arrested and charged with attempted murder. This is something that we knew was outstanding, but we didn’t exactly know what was going on.

Now we do!

You see that? That man jumped right on Twitter, and let it be known what happened to him. He didn’t hesitate, and he didn’t mince words. He made it super clear that he was shot by Blueface. What does that mean for Blueface? That means he is screwed. These situations always have surveillance cameras (there is) and other things and, since it happened at a nightclub, there are certain to be witnesses to corroborate the situation.

here is the caveat. Apparently the guy said that if Blueface gave him a large sum of money, he would change his account of things. This all happened last month, on October 8, so apparently Blueface refused to pay up. I don’t know how he could change the story if it’s on video, but that’s another story all together.

You can see what he said below.

At any rate, this is all going to trial and Blueface is charged with attempted murder, and other things in association with this case. I’m not sure if he’s gonna be able to get out of this one, because this guy seems to have it out for the rapper. By the way, he says he’s never been a rat. So, that seems a little odd, considering he’s literally ratting. Weird times!!!