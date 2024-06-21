The One Thing The Game Said Everybody Missed!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game has some big plans for the anniversary of his debut album, “The Documentary.”

The Game is Working on The Documentary 3!

The Game has delivered classic bars and albums, establishing himself as one of the greatest rappers ever. From a West Coast perspective, he’s one of the GOATs, with many impressive moments throughout his career.

Earlier today, the rapper from Compton went live on Instagram, discussing various topics, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and recent events. However, many people missed a significant announcement: he is working on a new album, which will be the third installment in The Documentary series.

He mentioned that he is doing this in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album. This news brings a smile to my face, as that was an iconic era. It was a turbulent time eventually, but when he, 50 Cent, G-Unit, Dr. Dre, and others collaborated, a classic was born. Despite the chaos and confusion that followed, The Game showed respect to 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and others like Glasses Malone in his live session. He also acknowledged Drake and Kendrick Lamar, referring to Drake as his “brother” and stating he had no issues with Kendrick or TDE.

Listen to The Documentary

The Game also talked about his life as a father as part of the reason he was not at all the functions. He did not mention calling Rick Ross out in the recent past, which some charged hypocrisy. He was definitely trying to provoke a battle with Rozay. However, he clarified that he wasn’t taking sides with Drake and Dot, but simply staying out of it. Some took his stance as siding with Drake. But I digress.

It was great to see him at home, sharing this album news with us. Check out some clips from our Instagram for more details.