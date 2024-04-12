The Real Reason J. Cole Abandoned His “Beef” With Kendrick Lamar

J. Cole likely had a bigger reason to wave the white flag in his near legendary feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Hey guys, what’s going on! I know that the J. Cole situation is slowly exiting the consciousness of the people, but there is a contingency of folks who continue to talk about it. And when I say contingency, I mean me! I am still interested in it! What? I’m trying to figure out and understand is really what happened.

And so I got some insider information that may come as no surprise to big fans. But, essentially, I am hearing that J. Cole got out of Kendrick Lamar‘s way. As we have heard recently, it has been made apparent that Kendrick Lamar is about to unleash the fury on his opps. Drake will do the same, according to podcast chit-chat.

By the way, this was way before Joe Budden decided to open his mouth about the situation. But the camps between Kendrick Lamar, and Drake are closer than we might know. These guys go back quite far and their camps commingle, from what I’ve been told. we all know Cole was not the target, the true target, of Kendrick Lamar’s wrath. He was collateral damage, but he was not the true, intended target. It was Drake. So essentially J. Cole got out of the way. Why he apologized is anyone’s guest. But he felt obligated to do that And what’s done is done!

