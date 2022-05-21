The Reason Casanova 2x Plead Guilty

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It was not just the evidence that got Casanova to plead guilty. A cooperating witness told on him in numerous cases against him.

The reason why Casanova had to plead guilty!

Brooklyn rapper Casanova 2X had to plead guilty. He did not have a choice in the matter, because a recent report says that somebody literally snitched on him numerous times, for numerous cases.

Rolling Stone, the magazine, alleges authorities have a cooperating witness a.k.a. a snitch that has been giving all the details on Casanova‘s alleged crimes. The witness also explicitly says that Casanova is the leader of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, a faction of the Bloods Gang in Brooklyn.

David Felton, assistant US attorney, said that a social media post that has Casanova standing next to large amounts of marijuana was plenty information for them to convict him. The witness corroborated what the picture was already saying.

Also, the feds were able to get into Casanova‘s iCloud and Instagram and see numerous handguns, rifles and other firearms on the couch.

This clearly does not look good in any form or fashion. If you’re going to do crimes, social media is not your friend.

On top of that, the gorilla stone members looked at Casanova as a way to make money and get a bigger status with other blood sets. Casanova on the other hand, will be sentenced on December 6, 2022, just in time for Christmas.