DC Has The Ultimate Shake-Up As The Rock Leaves DCU!

The Rock will not move forward as Black Adam in the DC universe.

I am sure you all saw this, but The Rock has departed the DCU. A few weeks ago, The Rock “declined” to be in the next installment of Shazam to the shock of fans. How could he? Shazam and Black Adam are indelibly linked in the comic universe. Maybe he saw the handwriting on the wall. Or maybe…DC is ridiculous right now.

Remember Henry Cavill appeared at the end of “Black Adam” and the had the GALL to damn slice Henry! We were all gussied up and ready for a fight! And then…POOF! I ain’t gonna say they don’t know what they are doing, but James Gunn better have a Mack-10 and a silver bullet!

Here is what The Rock said:

My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new

DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s

no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens. After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you.

Us fans stay losing.