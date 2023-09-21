The Tinashe & Chris Brown Spat Isn’t As Bad As We Were Led To Believe

Could there be another Tinashe and Chris Brown collab in the near future?

R&B star Tinashe appears to be taking the high road in her recent pseudo-feud with bad boy Chris Brown. The whole thing started when Tinashe dropped some unsavory bars about her experience collaborating with the likes of Brown and R. Kelly in a recent interview. For reference, in 2015 Tinashe collaborated with R. Kelly for his album The Buffet via the track “Let’s Be Real.” She also joined forces with Brown for her own single “Player.”

While R. Kelly is currently serving time in prison on a litany of sexual assault charges, Brown has also been embroiled in cases of alleged abuse and misogyny against women. Tinashe said, in part, that those issues were some of the factors that made her embarrassed to have even worked with them in the first place.

“You think I wanted to [collaborate] Tinashe said while scoffing. “I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that that [song] exists. That’s so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I have a song with R. Kelly.”

Tinashe then went on to explain that “when it comes to singles, for example, that song with Chris was a song that we all wanted it to be this big moment… So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like ‘You need the support.’ And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time.”

Well, Brown didn’t seem to take it too lightly to comment and even challenged fans to “name five Tinashe songs” in the comments of an Instagram post featuring a video clip of the interview. However, Tinashe seems to think there may be a chance at reconciliation, considering she feels the entire thing was a misunderstanding in the first place.

“I think he probably didn’t actually watch the full video, but you know, it is what it is it’s all fine, it’s all good,” she said of the incident in an interview with TMZ.

Even though she went on to say she’s currently “focused on the future” she did however seemingly oblige to making amends with Chris Brown when asked if she would be willing to do so. “I would talk to him, if he wants to reach out,” she said before adding, “It’s all love—we’re trying to move on to bigger things.”

Even though Tinashe is clearly in the headspace of moving forward with her new project BB/ANG3L, we can all still dream of her and Brown performing “Clarity” together and giving us a glimpse of R&B excellence just one more time, right?

Check out the full interview below.