There’s a new DMX album on the way! That’s right everybody, DMX already has a new album in the works. I know this may come as a shock to some people, because DMX just dropped a new posthumous album with Swizz Beatz behind the boards. However, that album has been getting a multitude of reviews, including some that were not-so-flattering.

On the other side, one of the most glaring omissions from EXODUS is the fact that Producer Dame Grease did not participate. Dame Grease showed no ill will or malice when he was not included on the last album, and he SUPPORTED IT. however I am quite sure he heard the cries of the fence. Again, he has done nothing but support the new album, but there’s always a but. Now, it seems like he has a total of 50 new DMX song done. IN THE CAN. WOW.

Yall Ready?

@dmx #Amen

Produced By @damegrease129

I’ll give the masters to @defjam only

#Exodus Album Out Now!

New album coming!

The legacy continue

The Passion and Soul

Recorded at my house with 50 more songs!

Look at the IG!

This is SERIOUS! It seems like he wants to deal only with the Lable and not RR…or Swizz. I could be wrong, but it seems like that. This only ensures that we, the fans, get some good music! By the way, I love Exodus. Dame Grease was an important ingredient to the success of the movement though. I hope they get it all right!! By th way Swizz has suggested this but not 50 SONGS….it seemed like there were some verses and stuff lingering around. 50 SONGS suggests like 5 new albums.

DUMP EM!

Lets gooooooooooooooooo! More DMX!