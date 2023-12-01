T.I. Confronts Club Staff For Using Flyer Depicting Recent Altercation With Son King

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Don’t play with T.I. in his city—he WILL pull tf up.

T.I. is truly not playing around when it comes to his money and the use of his and or his family members’ likeness as evidenced in recent viral video.

The clip appears to show Tip confronting individuals at an Atlanta club over their use of a flyer utilizing images of him and his son King. While it’s unclear which club, multiple mock flyers and memes have circulated on social media in the days since T.I. and King were involved in a physical altercation at a recent Atlanta Falcons football game.

It appears T.I. has caught wind of the trend and intends to put an end to it, effective immediately. In the aforementioned clip, the Atlanta native demands a club halt all activities and either pay him for their use of their images on the flyer or face a cease and desist.

“You put me and mine on the muthaf###in flyer, give me everything,” T.I. can be heard saying in the clip. Many social media users have quickly added their commentary on the situation, stating Tip really stood on “business” during the confrontation. What do you think?

Check out the crazy video below.